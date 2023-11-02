College basketball rankings: Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 season
The college basketball season is set to tip off. Here's a look at the Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 campaign.
5. Purdue Boilermakers
Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey and the gang are back for another go-round but questions surround how this team will respond to being the second 1-seed to ever lose to a 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Matt Painter hopes to follow the script of the 2018-19 Virginia Cavaliers, who followed up that disappointment with a national championship the very next year.
4. Marquette Golden Eagles
The Golden Eagles, who were picked ninth in the Big East's preseason poll last year, stunned everyone by winning the conference and ending up as a 2-seed in March. 85 percent of Marquette's minutes from a year ago are returning and they feature the favorite for Big East Player of the Year in guard Tyler Kolek.
3. Michigan State Spartans
Only Joey Hauser is gone from a Spartans' team that made a Sweet 16 run last year and now adds four talented freshmen to its experienced collection of guards. Tom Izzo is overdue for another trip to the Final Four and he has all the ingredients necessary to get back there this year.
2. Duke Blue Devils
Experience and Duke don't go hand-in-hand these days but the Blue Devils have it in spades this year as Jeremy Roach, Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor are back to try and take Jon Scheyer's team deep into March. Freshman guard Jared McCain has explosive scoring potential but won't have to carry the load for Duke, which is a scary prospect for the rest of the nation.
1. Kansas Jayhawks
The rich only get richer in Lawrence as Bill Self won the biggest prize in the transfer portal with Hunter Dickinson's commitment. The former Michigan big man adds a bona fide star to a deep team that didn't even need one, establishing the Jayhawks as the clear front runners to win it all.