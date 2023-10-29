College Football Playoff rankings 2023: Projected Week 10 Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, Georgia dominates
- Oklahoma's perfect season ended at the hands of Kansas
- Georgia rolled over Florida in the Cocktail Party
- Ohio State, Penn State, USC all survived shocking upset bids
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9: No. 15-11
15. Louisville Cardinals
After Louisville’s undefeated season ended shockingly at Pitt before Jeff Brohm’s team went into the bye week, we wondered how they’d respond in a Top 25 matchup with Duke. The answer was well. The defense blanked the Blue Devils and they moved the ball consistently well enough to get a 23-0 win at home on Saturday. It was a dominant effort and another feather in the cap for the Cardinals this season.
14. Missouri Tigers
Missouri remains one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season but they’ve more than earned their keep. The Tigers one loss came against LSU while they have a win over Kansas State and blowout victories over Kentucky and South Carolina to their credit. They’ll have the opportunity to cause mass chaos next week, however, when they head to Athens to face Georgia.
13. LSU Tigers
Ahead of a huge matchup against Alabama looming for next week, LSU was on the bye this week. Jayden Daniels is putting up video-game numbers this season at the helm of arguable the best offense in college football. They need it though with how leaky the defense has been. Still, if they can get opponents into a shootout, they are live to win every game they play with how powerful and potent the offense has been.
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame fans have to be watching the Irish beat the brakes off of a Pitt team on Saturday and think about what might’ve been. Had they gotten past Ohio State (or had 11 men on the field on the final play) or not let down against Louisville, they could be a legit Playoff contender. They’ll be on the outside looking in now, but this is a team that looks capable of competing with most anyone in the country.
11. Ole Miss Rebels
It’s been such a strange ride for Ole Miss to this point in the season but the Rebels moved to 7-1 with a win over Vanderbilt. I’m still not sure we know just how good Lane Kiffin’s team is given the mixed results we’ve seen from them, but a win over LSU and Tulane while playing Alabama close enough should earn them plenty of respect from the CFP Selection Committee.