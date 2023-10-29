College Football Playoff rankings 2023: Projected Week 10 Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, Georgia dominates
- Oklahoma's perfect season ended at the hands of Kansas
- Georgia rolled over Florida in the Cocktail Party
- Ohio State, Penn State, USC all survived shocking upset bids
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9: No. 2-1
2. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan had the week off, so they obviously weren’t in the news…
Or, you know, everything in the college football news over the week involved the Wolverines and the sign-stealing/cheating scandal that has rocked the sport of late. The more information that comes out regarding the allegations against Jim Harbaugh’s program and his staff, analyst Connor Stalions specifically, looks worse and worse for the program. It feels like the ultimate conclusion is Harbaugh’s departure after this season and likely more penalties coming for Michigan somewhere down the line.
For now, however, there’s no denying how dominant the Wolverines have been this season. The level of competition hasn’t been great, but Michigan has dominated that competition wholly and thoroughly on both sides of the ball. They’ll get their first major test in two weeks on the road at Penn State.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
If the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was any indication, the Georgia Bulldogs might do a whole lot more than just survive with Brock Bowers sidelined with an ankle injury.
Kirby Smart walked the Dawgs down to Jacksonville for the rivalry matchup against Florida in Week 9 and completely dominated the proceedings. Though the Gators put 20 on the scoreboard, two of those scores came when the game was out of reach – it was arguably the best defensive performance from UGA this season. Carson Beck also answered the call, as did the offense as a whole, cruising to a 43-20 victory.
For me, there was a chance that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee might put Michigan ahead of Georgia in the initial Top 25 rankings. After seeing this performance from the reigning back-to-back national champions, though, the Bulldogs should start of the CFP rankings on Thursday ranked No. 1.