Winners and losers from the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2023
The first CFP rankings of the 2023 season were revealed on Tuesday night and some teams got screwed, but others are looking at the College Football Playoff Selection Committee with a smile.
First CFP Rankings Winner: Oregon Ducks
Clearly, the Oregon Ducks have passed the eye test when it comes to the CFP Selection Committee.
One of the big questions I had for the initial Top 25 rankings was how Oregon and Texas would stack up to one another. Both have one loss on the season in a rivalry game, both losses were on the final possession in close games, and both have looked dominant at their best. But the Longhorns have the better win of the two by far by toppling Alabama in Tuscaloosa, which could've been a case for them to be ahead of the Ducks.
Instead, Oregon is ahead of Texas by one spot in these initial rankings. That's not unfounded given the manner in which Dan Lanning's team has wholeheartedly dismantled every other non-Washington team that they've played this season. However, having it written into the rankings with them having a leg up on Texas puts them in the driver's seat to get into the Top 4 over the Longhorns if both win out.
First CFP Rankings Loser: Alabama Crimson Tide
Let's get this out of the way -- I don't have a single problem with the Alabama Crimson Tide coming in at No. 8 in the first College Football rankings. Based on the wins that they have over the likes of Ole Miss and Tennessee, they have earned their spot in the Top 10 but should be behind Texas after the loss in Tuscaloosa when the two teams went head-to-head.
Having said that, coming in at No. 8 and the way the teams in front of them shake out creates a bit of a hurdle for Alabama to leap over if they're going to have a chance to get into the Top 4. Yes, one of Ohio State or Michigan is going to fall based on what happens in The Game in the final week of the regular season. And if Bama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, that could have a big impact as well on the Tide moving up.
At the same time, though, Washington and Oregon are both ahead right now and one is likely to win the Pac-12. Texas, if they win out and win the Big 12, has the head-to-head win over Alabama, which the committee is honoring. Then you have to wonder if Michigan or Ohio State would all the way fall out, much like last year, if one is 12-0 and one is 11-1.
This could be an uphill climb for Alabama to make it into the Top 4. And without question, the margin for error the rest of the way is clearly zero.