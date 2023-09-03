College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25 after Georgia, Ohio State sleepwalk, Colorado upsets TCU
- Georgia, Ohio State and Top 10 teams sleepwalking through Week 1
- Colorado upends TCU in Coach Prime's debut for Buffs
- UNC lays down the law on the "real Carolina"
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 1: No. 10-9
10. Washington Huskies
Boise State could legitimately contend for the Mountain West title this season. So it wasn’t entirely surprising that Washington didn’t completely have its way with the Broncos to start their 2023 season. However, it’s a testament to how dangerous the Huskies are and will continue to be that they overcame a 6-0 first quarter deficit to ultimately secure a runaway 56-19 win to begin the season 1-0.
Michael Penix Jr. will rightfully be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners coming out of this game, torching Boise for 450 yards and five touchdowns on the day. And we should’ve expected that with what he did in Kalen DeBoer’s first year in 2022. But the defense was actually just as impressive, tightening up after some leaks early in the game to force two interceptions and completely render the Broncos ineffective by comparison.
Washington should be one of the Pac-12 favorites and nothing we saw on Saturday will change that assessment.
9. Clemson (Plays Monday vs. Duke)
On paper, we could see a version of the Clemson Tigers that is much closer to the groups that competed or won national championships under Dabo Swinney than what we saw in the D.J. Uiagalelei era of recent years.
Part of that is due to the apparent upgrade at quarterback with Cade Klubnik set to begin his first full season as the starter. But along with that, Garrett Riley’s arrival from TCU is much-heralded as the younger brother of Lincoln is one of the best young offensive minds in the sport. And of course, there is always reason to have faith in the defense with the way Dabo has recruited on that side of the ball.
Until we see it, though, that’s still on paper. And it’s going to be a stiff first test for Clemson on Monday night, not only playing a highly underrated and talented Duke team, but doing so on the road in Durham.