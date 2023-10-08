College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma stuns Texas, Georgia routs Kentucky
- Oklahoma turned the Horns Down in Texas' dream of perfect season
- Georgia, Michigan showed exceptionally dominant form
- Louisville ended all of Notre Dame's hopes, keep their own alive
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 6: No. 2-1
2. Michigan Wolverines
It’s looking more like we’re only going to see the full arsenal of what Michigan has to offer in two regular season games in the 2023 campaign. They went on the road to Minnesota this week and some people labeled it as a potentially tricky spot. It was anything but that as they easily handled the Golden Gophers.
The second play from scrimmage was a Michigan pick-six and that pretty much told the story of this matchup. The Wolverines defense made life miserable for Athan Kaliakmanis and Minnesota throughout the night, which meant that the Wolverines offense simply wasn’t required to do a whole lot in this matchup.
Jim Harbaugh clearly was interested in making this easy work of this game and then getting out of dodge. They bled clock, ran a shockingly small number of offensive plays, and moved to 6-0 in a game where the outcome was never in question.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Particularly with Georgia’s first two conference games against South Carolina and Auburn being far too close for comfort, everyone was starting to question if Kirby Smart’s team was deserving of the No. 1 ranking still and, more pressingly, if the team had an extra gear that they would be able to hit as they went deeper into SEC play.
Much to the chagrin of Kentucky fans watching on Saturday night, they indeed have an extra gear – and looked every bit like a threat to go back-to-back-to-back as national champions.
Though he threw an interception when the game was already out of reach, Carson Beck was magnificent, throwing for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Georgia defense was also stifling, limiting Devin Leary to under 50% completions and holding Ray Davis, who had nearly 300 yards rushing last week against Florida, to under 4.0 yards per carry. If this is the Dawgs we’re going to see moving forward, everyone else better brace themselves.