College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 9 AP Top 25 after Ohio State rolls Penn State, UNC upset
- Ohio State and Alabama answered the call, manhandling Penn State and Tennessee
- UNC was stunned by one of the ACC's worst teams
- Florida State, Texas and Oklahoma all survived upset scares
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 8: No. 2-1
2. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan had absolutely, positively, most certainly, nothing going on this week outside of their game against rival Michigan State. Unless you count a potential sport-altering sign-stealing scandal that Jim Harbaugh and his staff are being accused of as something major to consider, of course.
With that dark cloud hanging over Ann Arbor after the news cycle this week, the Wolverines indeed had to travel to East Lansing to try to continue their tour de force through the Big Ten. They did just that as they made life completely miserable for the rival Spartans in every facet, snuffing out any life for MSU offensively and continuing to methodically move down the field when they had possession. They jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
It remains to be seen how the sign-stealing allegations affect Michigan this season, if they will at all. The way things stand, though, the Wolverines clearly look like the Big Ten favorites and perhaps a national championship favorite as well.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Even after a relatively uninspiring win a week ago over Vanderbilt, Georgia being on their bye in Week 8 might’ve had you thinking that Kirby Smart’s team might not be in the news cycle for the week. Then came the Brock Bowers news.
The Bulldogs will now be without their all-world tight end until perhaps the season finale against Georgia Tech at the soonest, but most likely the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff – should they make it there. It’s a crushing blow for the offense, losing one of the most dynamic and dangerous weapons in the sport.
It is fortunate that Mike Bobo and the Georgia offense get the off week to figure things out moving forward, especially with the Cocktail Party rivalry game against Florida looming next week. The Dawgs will remain at the No. 1 spot in the rankings, but where they go from here after that injury will be fascinating to watch in the coming weeks.