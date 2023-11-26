College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 14 CFP Top 25: Michigan downs OSU, Alabama, Washington hang on
- Michigan ended Ohio States Playoff hopes with a third straight win in The Game
- Alabama and Washington held on for dear life in rivalry games
- Louisville's CFP dreams died in shades of Bluegrass
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13: No. 20-16
20. Tennessee Volunteers
I’ve been pushing hard that Tennessee should not be ranked but here they are. For as down as I am on the Vols, Vanderbilt was never going to be a real match for Josh Heupel’s team on Saturday and it showed. Joe Milton had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 383 and four scores while adding two rushing touchdowns. But the Vols still finish at just 8-4 and will certainly be looking toward the Nico Iamaleava era that should begin in 2024.
19. NC State Wolfpack
Many people were a bit surprised to see NC State crack the Top 25 in the latest CFP rankings, but Dave Doeren’s team proved that it was the right call on Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium. Up against rival UNC, the Wolfpack put the work on the Tar Heels, completely stifling Drake Maye and the opposing offense while running amok over a much-maligned defense to pave the way for a blowout rivalry win that was more one-sided than even the 39-20 final score would indicate.
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mike Gundy didn’t make a damn thing easy on himself on Oklahoma State, but the Pokes did what was necessary to get the win in Stillwater over BYU – even if took double overtime. Ollie Gordon II had another ridiculous stat line with 166 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner. Now, the Cowboys will be heading to Arlington next week for a chance to spoil Texas’ College Football Playoff aspirations.
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Hilariously, Notre Dame was one of the teams in the final game ever broadcast on Pac-12 Network, on the road against historic rival Stanford. It wasn’t much competition for the Irish, though, as Audric Estime steamrolled the Cardinal with a dominant 238-yard, four-touchdown performance that left Sam Hartman without much to worry about in the passing game. It was a blowout but, at 9-3, Notre Dame’s postseason destination remains up in the air.
16. Iowa Hawkeyes
Death, taxes, and Iowa football hitting the under on a new record-low total. That was again the case this week with the total dipping as low as 24.5 before closing at 25.5. With the game tied at 10-10 against Nebraska late, though, chaos ensued with combatting turnovers and then the Hawkeyes’ game-winning field goal from a kicker who hadn’t taken a kick all year. But the win takes Iowa into the Big Ten Championship at 10-2… but their rockfight style might not be working too well when they meet up with Michigan in Indianapolis.