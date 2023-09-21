Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
4. Florida State Seminoles
Opponent: at Clemson | Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, Noon ET (ABC) | Spread: FSU -2.5
Given that we already saw Clemson Clemsoning this season with a self-inflicted loss to Duke to open the season while also struggling in the first half against FCS Charleston Southern the next week, and that Florida State blasted LSU in Week 1, some people might've overlooked this one in the heavy Week 4 slate. But things have gotten much more interesting.
In the past six quarters for Clemson, things seem to be clicking for Cade Klubnik in Garrett Riley's offense. Sure, it was against Charleston Southern in the second half and then FAU last week, but it's looked like the Tigers we expected to see this season.
On the flip side, Florida State almost got caught in a look-ahead spot last week in Chestnut Hill. The Seminoles were up 31-10 late in the matchup against Boston College, but then got caught in cruise control with the Eagles making it way too close for comfort in the eventual 31-29 win for the Noles.
I've banged the drum since the offseason that Florida State is the class of the ACC and I maintain that belief. However, Mike Norvell's team isn't perfect. They are susceptible in the secondary and, in this matchup specifically against Clemson's defensive front, can be had on the offensive line.
It's going to be a real test with the Tigers starting to fire and, with the game in Death Valley and Clemson holding a long win streak over the Seminoles, it's a test that Florida State will have to pass. And there's no certainty, as is always true in college football, that they will pass it.