Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
- Could Colorado shock the world in Eugene?
- Dissheveled Alabama could be in a world of hurt, courtesy of the Lane Train
- Kyle McCord and Ohio State get the first real test
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
Opponent: 15 Ole Miss | Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) | Spread: ALA -7.0
How can you not be concerned about Alabama at this point? Yes, any team in the country could lose to Texas. But since that defeat, it's been the worst of vibes for the Crimson Tide. There are rumors that Jalen Milroe was soft-suspended against UCF, which is why Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson got the nod at USF. That, of course, went terribly.
On top of that, this offensive line has not remotely lived up to expectations. And just to keep piling it on, the defense is immensely talented, but has proven susceptible to giving up big plays.
Now they welcome Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss to Tuscaloosa. The Rebels head coach has already started playing mind games in pregame media appearances, which you have to know comes with the territory. At the same time, though, Ole Miss might have also leveled up a bit. Not only is Jaxson Dart playing at a higher level than you might expect, but the Rebels defense -- the pass rush in particular -- looks to be fearsome.
Kiffin is going to be able to find some big plays in this game that put the pressure on Milroe, who is back as Alabama's QB1, and the Tide's offense to answer. There is nothing we've seen consistently to this point to wholeheartedly believe that Bama can, in fact, answer the call.
There have been hyped Ole Miss-Alabama matchups before that have ended up as blowouts in favor of the Crimson Tide. But this ain't that Bama and it might not be that Ole Miss either. Nick Saban will have his work cut out for him to avoid dropping to 2-2 on the season.