Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 6
- Could Ohio State actually be in trouble?
- Georgia could have its back against the wall yet again
- Does Jimbo finally get his win against Saban and Alabama?
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Opponent: at Texas A&M | Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) | Spread: ALA -2.5
We very well might be watching the battle to win the SEC West on Saturday afternoon in College Station. Though both Texas A&M and Alabama come into this game at 4-1, neither has suffered a loss in the conference yet. Thus, a win in this matchup could prove to be the deciding factor in who makes it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game in early December.
Make no mistake, too, Alabama could find itself in trouble in this game.
While Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense have looked solid-enough against Ole Miss and Misssissippi State, the Aggies defense is a whole different animal. They should be able to create a ton of pressure, particularly up the middle, which could cause real problems for Milroe, against a still-shaky Bama O-line.
On top of that, even with Conner Weigman out and Max Johnson in at quarterback for A&M, the Aggies still have better playmakers than the good-not-great buffet that we've seen from Alabama to this point. We saw in the loss to Texas that Alabama's defense can be susceptible to simply elite playmakers. Evan Stewart (if he plays), Ainias Smith and so on have the goods to take advantage of that.
Most importantly, though, the only time that Texas A&M's defense showed cracks, it was Tyler Van Dyke and Miami throwing it all over the yard against them. There is nothing Milroe has shown this season (or last season, for that matter) to make me believe he can replicate that, particularly since the Aggies saw him start against them last season.
Not only is this a potential upset, but it's one that I'm outright predicting to happen this week. Texas A&M beats Alabama, and Tuscaloosa descends into madness.