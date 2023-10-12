Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 7
- Will Notre Dame get clipped again with another Top 25 team in town?
- Tennessee may have its biggest test yet coming to Knoxville
- Washington has to prove itself against another Pac-12 elite
3. Kentucky Wildcats
Opponent: Missouri | Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (SECN) | Spread: UK -2.5
Full disclosure, I'm still over here trying to figure out how in the world the Kentucky Wildcats are still ranked after what we saw last week.
Mark Stoops' team played a quartet of cupcakes to start the season before welcoming Florida, a team that has a win over Tennessee but has looked quite suspect at other times this season, and picking up a win. They then faced their first major test a week ago and got absolute dog-walked between the hedges by No. 1-ranked Georgia. How that equates to a Top 25 resumé doesn't quite compute.
But if the AP Top 25 voters are going to keep this team ranked as they welcome anoter one-loss SEC opponent to town in Missouri, then you better believe we're going to see the Red Flags and put the Wildcats on upset alert this week.
It would be fair to quantify the first half of the season for Mizzou as not what we expected from Eli Drinkwitz's team coming into the year. Most had serious questions about Brady Cook and the Tigers offense but expected the defense to be its calling card. It's been the opposite that's transpired this season, though, with the offense leading the way, particularly with the emergence of Luther Burden III.
Kentucky, meanwhile, has only been tested by one actually good offense this season, and Georgia hung 51 points on them. While Devin Leary and Liam Coen's offense should have more success than they did against the Dawgs, that is still a flawed unit that we have not seen operate at a high, high level against legitimate competition. Thus, it's a viable concern they might not be able to keep pace with Mizzou, and could ultimately suffer a second straight loss -- this time as a home favorite, though.