Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 7
- Will Notre Dame get clipped again with another Top 25 team in town?
- Tennessee may have its biggest test yet coming to Knoxville
- Washington has to prove itself against another Pac-12 elite
1. Washington Huskies
Opponent: 8 Oregon | Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) | Spread: WASH -3.0
Easily the biggest game on the Week 7 slate, we have a battle between not just contenders in the Pac-12 but for the College Football Playoff as well with the Oregon Ducks going on the road to face the Washington Huskies in Seattle, a showdown between the seventh and eighth-ranked teams in the country.
This has the potential to be one of the best and most entertaining games of the 2023 season. For as good as both teams have looked to this point, the argument could be made that neither has actually faced a viable test this season. Oregon's best opponent was Texas Tech, a team they had to come back against on the road in Lubbock, while Washington struggled a bit more than expected two weeks ago against Arizona.
That lack of testing to this point in the season, however, is particularly pertinent to the defensive side of the ball for both of these teams. Washington's defense has graded out as middling, which is worrisome given the competiton they've faced. On the flip side of that, however, Oregon has not faced anything near the caliber of the Michael Penix Jr. led unit he'll see in Seattle on Saturday.
At the end of the day, the two best units on the field in this game will be the offenses. That could lead to another shootout akin to the one we saw last year in Eugene, with Washington coming back for the 37-34 victory. In that type of game, though, either side is live to pick up the win. As the Huskies are the narrow favorites at home, that puts them in legitimate danger of getting upset by their conference foe.