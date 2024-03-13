Colts' free agency plan leaves major questions about future
The Colts have put forth a completely uninspiring NFL free agency so far.
By John Buhler
Not since I began my illustrious professional writing career have the Indianapolis Colts won a division title. While 2014 was the worst year in my life, it was the beginning of the end of the Colts masquerading as a well-run operation. The end of Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson gave us Frank Reich and Chris Ballard. Although Ballard still remains, it is year two under Shane Steichen in Indy.
While Steichen did a fairly decent job of making chicken salad out of chicken mess last year, Ballard's tenure as the Colts general manager has been a lot of sizzle and very little steak. From the rivalry with the New England Patriots being back on, to their owner trying to relocate a whale before paying Jonathan Taylor, to a seemingly never-ending joy ride on the quarterback carousel, I'm so exhausted.
With an opportunity to get better in free agency, Ballard and the rest of the Colts front office has opted to retain many of its players. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., how many are household names?
- Michael Pittman Jr.: 3 years, $70 million
- Kenny Moore II: 3 years, $30 million
- Grover Stewart: 3 years, $39 million
- Rigoberto Sanchez: 3 years: $7.5 million
- Tyquan Lewis: 2 years: $12 million
There is nothing wrong with retaining your own guys, but don't let it ruin you like the Dallas Cowboys...
In a division where the Houston Texans look dominant, the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to bounce back and the Tennessee Titans giving off the vibes of being much improved, where do the Colts land?
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard is content with running it back so mid
While the talks of the Indianapolis brain drain have subsided, it is still a very real phenomenon under Jim Irsay's ownership. This franchise did a number on Reich, enough to the point that he was so far beyond cooked by the time he got to Charlotte that he only lasted 11 games as the Carolina Panthers head coach. The good news is Ballard is still smart. The problem is that the Colts are going nowhere.
In a conference that prominently features the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs firmly atop of it, where do the Colts slot into the pecking order? They could be as high as No. 6 in a great year, but as low as No. 14 in a terrible one. All that really matters is setting up second-year pro quarterback Anthony Richardson for success. The problem is he is more of a project than a prospect.
If he can stay healthy, then any criticism I have had about the Colts over the last few years could be rendered a moot point. Unfortunately, he missed most of his rookie season with an injury and his backup Gardner Minshew II now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. While I appreciate the consistency here with Ballard's plan of attack, there is very much a boom or bust notion by going in this route.
Ballard is clearly going for broke with his guys. I am not sure it will work out, by I respect the attempt.