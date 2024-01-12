Commanders hire up-and-coming star away from 49ers to lead football ops
The Washington Commanders have hired Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers as their next general manager. Could he recruit some players from the 49ers to join him this offseason?
By Lior Lampert
After hiring the former general manager who helped construct one of the greatest dynasties in modern sports history to help the Washington Commanders find their new head coach and head of football operations, Bob Myers, the franchise has made their first move.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are hiring Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers to serve as their general manager. Hopefully, Peters can lure some players from the 49ers to follow him too.
Who is Adam Peters?
Peters has acted as the assistant general manager of the 49ers for the past three seasons and has been with the franchise since 2017. Before he was named assistant general manager of the 49ers, he was the team’s vice president of player personnel for four seasons.
From 2009-16, Peters worked with the Denver Broncos in various positions throughout their scouting department, where he worked his way up to being named the director of college scouting in 2016. Peters won a Super Bowl during his tenure with the Broncos and also as a member of the New England Patriots when he was there to be a scouting assistant from 2003-08, winning consecutive championships in 2003 and 2004.
49ers have had one of the best rosters in the NFL under Peters
The 49ers have been perennial Super Bowl contenders during Peters’ time with the franchise. His role in constructing one of the best rosters in the NFL has put him in a position to be in charge of leading the Commanders rebuild. The hiring of Peters was a monumental step in the right direction for the Commanders, who are looking to turn the page and start fresh under new ownership led by Josh Harris, founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
If Peters can drag away some pending free agents from his former team this offseason, it’d be a massive boon to a Commanders roster that is depleted of talent. Players such as Randy Gregory, Tashuan Gispon, Jon Feliciano, Javon Kinlaw, and Logan Ryan are all set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason and have played demonstrable roles in the success of the 49ers this season.