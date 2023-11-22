CONCACAF Nations League schedule: Who does the USMNT play next?
The USMNT is into the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and here is everything you need to know about their next matchups.
After defeating Trinidad and Tobago 4-2 on aggregate, the USMNT are into the semifinals of the Nations League where they will face Mexico. This match will be played on March 21, 2024.
The other semifinal will be between Panama and Jamaica and the final will be on March 24. Kick-off times are yet to be decided and all of the games will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.
The USMNT have won the previous two editions of the tournament and will be expected to make it three wins from three in the competition.
These games will be invaluable experience for Gregg Berhalter's side as they prepare for the Copa America, also in 2024, and the World Cup which the United States is co-hosting in 2026.
What USMNT fans would like to see ahead of the semifinals?
There is still concern over the game time of a number of USMNT players at their clubs. Gio Reyna is not playing regularly for Borussia Dortmund and Matt Turner has recently been dropped by Nottingham Forest.
Players such as Reyna and Turner need to force their way back into their club sides as they are unlikely to make a transfer in January.
The recent USMNT roster was also hampered by injuries. Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah both missed out, whilst Johnny Cardoso and Weston McKennie had to leave the camp due to injuries. These are all key players for Berhalter's side and they cannot afford to have them missing.
The main talking point of the games against Trinidad and Tobago was Sergino Dest's red card. He will now face a suspension but Berhalter can now give Joe Scally the opportunity at right-back. Scally has been performing well for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and must seize this chance to become a regular starter for the USMNT.