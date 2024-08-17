Connor Stalions gets another chance in football after Michigan sign-stealing scandal
By John Buhler
In the aftermath of Michigan's infamous sign-stealing scandal, the Wolverines former staffer Connor Stalions has a new gig, albeit at the high school level. Stalions will be serving as the defensive coordinator at Mumford High School in Detroit in the wake of one of the most embarrassing scandals we have seen in college football in some time. Michigan is still under investigation for his actions.
In Mark Schlabach's feature for ESPN, he spoke with Mumford High head coach William McMichael about his decision to hire Stalions. Yes, he admitted to his players absolutely loving the disgraced former Michigan staffer, but what is shame really? It was not part of the Michigan program under Jim Harbaugh, one that was tasked with going up to the line and crossing it if you had to in recruitment.
McMichael admits how controversial of a hiring Stalions was, but he truly does not care in the matter.
"He might be the most hated man in college football, but the coaches and kids at Mumford High School love him," said McMichael, h/t ESPN. "What happened at Michigan had nothing to do with Mumford High School. That's a Michigan thing. That's an NCAA thing."
Even though they run a defense similar to what Michigan did, this whole thing feels incredibly slimy.
"The kids love him. He seemed like the perfect fit for us and what we wanted to do," said McMichael. "The defense we've been running for a while mirrors Michigan's. It gives an edge to the guys who are looking to go to the next level because they're learning college lingo and how you go about being professional."
It may have been cool to hire Michigan's secret weapon, but do you want him shaping kids' minds?
I am not one to ride my morale high horse, nor do I think this guy should be forbidden from working as a coach for the rest of his life, but it just doesn't sit right with me to glorify a guy who just got caught cheating red-handed. Yes, what Stalions was doing would have been par for the course in the NFL, but advanced scouting to steal a teams signals were every bit against the rules in college football.
Thankfully, college football has gotten with the times and will institute players on both sides of the ball wearing the green dot like certain players do in the NFL. Having better communication from the sidelines with the quarterback on offense, and with either a linebacker or a safety on defense will be a huge help in making the game safer and more exciting to watch. The college game is growing up here.
What I cannot get past is the role of a coach is in the same vein as that of a teacher or a manager. It may be an authoritative role in nature, but it is one based on servitude, as opposed to strictly power. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. I hope Stalions is able to reinvent himself as a football coach in due time, but I don't think anyone needs to beat their chest over hiring him or over what Michigan did.
If Harbaugh got a show cause over some burgers, imagine what could be coming in the wake of this...