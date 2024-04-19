Coventry City vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch FA Cup online
Coventry City play Manchester United in the FA Cup Semi-Finals this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Mark Robins is credited with saving Sir Alex Ferguson's job at Manchester United. His goal in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round in 1990 ensured the under-pressure Scot stayed on as the United manager. They went on to win the competition that year and Ferguson's Red Devils then delivered unprecedented success at Old Trafford for years to come.
Robins is now the manager of Coventry City and could play another seismic role in the future of another United boss. Eric ten Hag faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford as this season has been underwhelming. They are currently seventh in the Premier League, crashed out of the Champions League in the Group Stage and went out of the EFL Cup in the Round of 16.
If Robins' Coventry side defeat United in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend then it could be the deciding factor on whether ten Hag stays on as the Red Devils' manager. The Dutchman has been on trial at the club since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a shareholder in the club.
From a USMNT perspective, this match is another opportunity for Haji Wright to showcase his talents. The American scored a late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Quarter-Finals. He then went on to score twice for the Stars and Stripes against Jamaica in the Nations League Semi-Finals. This was despite Wright not initially being included in Gregg Berhalter's roster. He was only called up after an injury to Josh Sargent.
The winner of this tie will take on Chelsea or Manchester City in the final.
How to watch Coventry City vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 21
- Start Time: 10:30 a.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN+.