3 reasons Cowboys are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, 1 they’re not
The Dallas Cowboys have started 2-0 with an aggregate score of 70-10. They are starting to look like viable Super Bowl contenders in all but one way.
Why Cowboys are not Super Bowl contenders: Ain't played nobody
The come-back-to-Earth aspect of Dallas' white-hot start to the 2023 season is the simple fact that they haven't exactly played a murderer's row of competition in the first two weeks. Granted, there were high expectations for both New York teams, the Giants and Jets, coming into the season.
But in the case of the Giants, things have gotten off to a rocky start. Not only were the G-Men completely lambasted by the Cowboys in Week 1 to the point that they truly look as if they gave up at a certain point, but they then had to fight tooth-and-nail to come back against the lowly Arizona Cardinals and win in Week 2.
Then there's the Jets. Had the team not lost Aaron Rodgers after only four snaps, you have to imagine that they'd be much more formidable. But with Zach Wilson helming the offense, they are a shell of what they could've been and what people expected them to be this season.
All this is to say, before we start crowning the Cowboys as Super Bowl champions, perhaps we should wait for them to actually play high-caliber teams. That won't happen in Week 3 with a matchup against the aforementioned Cardinals on deck. However, hosting the Patriots before visiting the 49ers and Chargers in the following two weeks will give us a clearer indication of just how good Dallas is in its current iteration.