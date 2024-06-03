Cowboys mourn the loss of Hall-of-Famer, Dallas legend Larry Allen
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys revealed that legendary franchise offensive lineman and Hall of Famer Larry Allen tragically passed away.
Dallas released an official statement, communicating that Allen, 52, died "suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday."
"Larry [Allen], known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys articulated in the formal announcement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as an inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."
Allen was a dominant force on the gridiron since his first day in the league as a second-round draft pick out of Sonoma State in 1994. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and a member of two NFL All-Decade Teams (1990s and 2000s). Moreover, he played a significant role in the Cowboys winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 campaign, starting every game for Dallas (including the playoffs). That was Dallas' fifth Super Bowl title.
Not only was Allen a remarkably talented and gifted athlete, but he was also incredibly savvy. In 13 years (1995-2007), he only committed 13 holding penalties.
Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. The Cowboys inducted Allen into their Ring of Honor in 2011. In 2019, Allen was name to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team
Above all, Allen was a proud husband and father. "He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III," as stated by the Cowboys.
A champion on and off the field, Allen exemplified what it means to be a consummate professional throughout his 14-year playing career. His legend lives on vicariously through his family and friends.