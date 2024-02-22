Crystal Palace vs. Burnley live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Crystal Palace host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chris Richards was going well under Roy Hodgson's tenure at Crystal Palace. However, results were not going their way and Hodgson has now been replaced by Oliver Glasner.
Richards played 90 minutes in Palace's last 12 Premier League matches but the side won just two of them, with six losses and four draws. It remains to be seen how the USMNT player fits into Glasner's plans but Richards has proved his versatility by operating as a defensive midfielder, center-back and right-back.
Glasner like Richards has experience in the Bundesliga. Glasner coached VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt whilst Richards played for Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim. Glasner has an impressive CV which includes winning the Europa League with Frankfurt. During his final season at Frankfurt (2022/23), he endured a difficult second half of the campaign. They ended up finishing seventh and Glasner departed the club with one year remaining on his contract.
Palace drew 1-1 with Everton on Monday night but face another six-pointer this weekend as they play Burnley. The Eagles are 15th in the Premier League but only five points above the relegation zone.
Jordan Ayew got Palace's goal against the Toffees and he now has three goals and five assists in 23 Premier League games this season.
Burnley are 19th in the division, with just 13 points. Vincent Kompany's side is desperately in need of winning some games or they will soon be relegated. They have three defeats and two losses in their last five games. Last time out, Burnely suffered a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Burnley in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
