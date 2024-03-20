Cubs depth could be tested right away with latest injury concerns
The Chicago Cubs might need to test their depth sooner than they had hoped thanks to a pair of untimely injuries.
Third base was a position that was very much up in the air for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2024 campaign. They had several options to take over as the team's starter, but none of them really jumped off the page.
Now, thanks to untimely injuries to two of those players competing for reps at the hot corner, the Cubs will have to rely on their organizational depth to get them through the beginning of the season.
Nick Madrigal has played in just six spring training games as he's nursing a right hamstring strain. While it's still possible that he's ready for Opening Day, it feels more than likely that the Cubs will be cautious with the oft-injured infielder and place him on the IL to open the season.
With Madrigal out the door was open for Patrick Wisdom, a player who has seen a lot of time at third base for the Cubs in each of the last three seasons to step in. Unfortunately, back stiffness has been a concern for a good portion of the spring, and Craig Counsell says that "There's some concern". Opening Day is at least in question, if not in doubt for the 32-year-old.
Cubs infield depth will be tested right away with pair of untimely injuries
Injuries to Madrigal and Wisdom, likely the frontrunners to start at third base on Opening Day, opens the door for Chicago to potentially use Christopher Morel at the hot corner. Morel is known for his bat and has struggled just about everywhere he's been placed defensively, but the Cubs don't have many other options right now.
Morel has just 23 appearances at the hot corner in his MLB career, but he has accumulated -4 DRS according to FanGraphs, and has a rough-looking .911 fielding percentage there. Things haven't been much better at all for Morel this spring as he's appeared in 14 games at third base and has committed four errors.
Despite his defensive woes, there's a good chance we see Morel at third base when the season begins with Michael Busch serving as the team's DH.
One silver lining that comes from these injuries is that Garrett Cooper, a veteran who came aboard on a minor league deal this past offseason and has had a nice spring (2 HR and 1.067 OPS in 20 AB) has a better chance to make the team.
If things really go south for the Cubs especially defensively with Morel at third base, perhaps we'll see impressive prospect Matt Shaw sooner than we thought.