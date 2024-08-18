Cubs fans can only hope that Hector Neris is out of the closer role for good
The Chicago Cubs have had many issues this season, but none have been bigger than the bullpen. Their 3.67 bullpen ERA isn't bad, and actually ranks in the top 10 in the majors as of this writing, but their execution late in games has been a major problem.
The Cubs have blown 22 saves this season which is tied for the fourth most in the majors. The Cubs being only two games under .500 after a win on Saturday and having that many blown saves on their ledger, is a tough pill to swallow.
Adbert Alzolay was responsible for five of those blown saves early this season, but he's not the only reliever to struggle late in games. Hector Neris has seen a majority of Chicago's closing opportunities and does have 17 saves this season, but he's been shaky at best in that role. Cubs fans saw that again when he blew his fifth save of the season on Friday in an unfortunate fashion.
The Cubs were able to rally and win Friday's game even after the blown save, but with Chicago's bullpen being as shaky as it has been, fans have been wanting a change. Jorge Lopez came into the ninth inning on Saturday with the Cubs up by two runs and was able to lock down the win. Can he be the new closer?
Jorge Lopez gives Cubs reason to take Hector Neris out of closer role
Lopez allowed a leadoff home run to start the ninth inning which was the last thing Cubs fans wanted to see, but he then proceeded to strike out George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in succession to nail down the win. He allowed a run, but was otherwise dominant.
Lopez getting the save on Saturday gave Cubs fans hope that the team might've finally decided to remove Neris from the role, but since Neris threw 33 pitches on Friday, he likely was unavailable to pitch on Saturday. It's to be determined as to whether Neris or Lopez will get the next opportunity.
At this point, it really shouldn't be debated. Not only did Lopez lock down the save on Saturday, but he's been outstanding since putting on a Cubs uniform for the first time in late June. The right-hander entered the day having allowed just one earned run in 20.2 innings of work. Most of those appearances had come in lower leverage spots, but it's not as if Lopez, a reliever with as many as 23 saves in a single season, is unfamiliar with working in late-game situations.
Neris has been able to work out of trouble for much of this season but has a 3.93 ERA in 45 appearances to go along with an unsustainable 1.512 WHIP. Even when he does throw a zero, his appearances are always eventful in ways that Cubs fans don't want them to be.
Not only has Neris been shaky at best, but his contract situation is another reason for the Cubs to take him out of the closer's role. His $9 million club option turns into a player option if Neris makes 60 appearances or finishes 45 games. Right now, he's at 45 appearances and 32 games finished. With how inconsistent he has been, the Cubs should not want to pay him the $9 million if they don't have to. Taking him out of the closer's role would help the team win more now and the Cubs organization get out of this contract.
The Cubs have nothing to lose. Neris has proven he's not reliable enough to close games. Lopez has caught lightning in a bottle in his short time with the Cubs. Let him or someone else close while the team already has an unlikely path to the postseason.