Cubs get much-needed good news on Justin Steele, but with a catch
The Chicago Cubs are expecting to have Justin Steele back on the mound for them very soon, tentatively scheduling him for a start on Monday against the San Diego Padres.
Steele will throw a bullpen session on Saturday. If all goes well there, he'll get the green light to start, according to manager Craig Counsell.
Steele has been out with injury since the end of March. On Opening Day against the Texas Rangers, the pitcher strained his hamstring while trying to field a sacrifice bunt. He had been pitching well with six strikeouts and just one run allowed but he left in the fifth inning and the Cubs lost 4-3.
It wasn't a great way to start the season from a morale standpoint.
Justin Steele's return is just what the Cubs needed
Steele rehabbed with the Iowa Cubs this week. He threw 63 pitches on Wednesday, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings.
Despite Steele's absence, Chicago started the season fairly well but things haven't been trending in that direction lately. Including Friday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers, they have suffered defeat in five of their last seven.
If things go to plan and Steele is able to pitch on Monday, that would likely push back Shota Imanaga's next start to Tuesday, giving the Japanese phenom an extra day of rest. Given his stellar start to his major league career and the Cubs' desire to see that form continue, taking some of the pressure off him is no bad thing.
Steele's return will undoubtedly be a boost to the rotation and more help could be on the way. Kyle Hendricks, who has been out with a lower back strain, has a start with Iowa scheduled for Tuesday as he works his way towards a comeback as well.
Unfortunately for the Cubs offense, Seiya Suzuki is still a ways away from returning from his oblique strain. He just took on-field batting practice for the first time on Wednesday but he's not expected back until mid-May at the earliest.