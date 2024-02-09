Cubs ace's take on Shota Imanaga proves Jed Hoyer made the right call
So far, the biggest addition of the offseason for the Chicago Cubs has been Shota Imanaga. His new Cubs teammates are understandably excited to have him on board.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs have had an interesting offseason.
While it's unknown at the moment what will happen with NL Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger, the Cubs have still made some very solid additions.
Their biggest addition was left-hander Shota Imanaga, who the Cubs signed for four years and $53 million. Imanaga figures to be the Cubs ace as they enter the 2024 season.
Imanaga's Cubs teammates are understandably excited to have him on board, especially left-hander Justin Steele.
On Thursday, the Cubs left-hander took to Twitter to express his excitement over Imanaga's arrival after watching his new teammate throw a bullpen session.
Cubs ace gives stamp of approval on Shota Imanaga signing
It appears that Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer made the right choice in signing Imanaga.
Steele certainly thinks so, even going as far as to describe Imanaga as "filthy."
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week, so Steele will soon have more opportunities to see his new teammate in action.
Steele and Imanaga should help create a strong one-two punch atop the Cubs rotation, which should give them a chance to compete in a weak NL Central division.
The left-hander has now witnessed firsthand what Imanaga is capable of and is convinced that he'll be a very impactful addition for the North Siders.
This tweet should certainly ignite excitement among Cubs fans, who are hoping for a better season after their team fell just one game short of the final Wild Card spot last September.
The Cubs finished 83-79 and in second place in the NL Central.
But the signing of Imanaga proves that the Cubs intend to compete, and Cubs fans should be excited after reading Steele's tweet.
Steele has given a stamp of approval and is clearly excited to see what his new teammate can bring to the table.