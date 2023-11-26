5 dream MLB Winter Meetings moves the Cubs should make
Could big moves be on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs?
5) Dream Winter Meetings move the Cubs should make: Re-signing Cody Bellinger
The Cubs were the team that took the gamble on Cody Bellinger and saw their bet pay off exponentially well. Bellinger went from a player who was non-tendered by one of the smartest organizations in all of baseball, the Dodgers, to one who re-discovered his MVP swing and put together a monster year for the Cubs.
Bellinger wound up placing tenth in the NL MVP balloting and was arguably the biggest reason Chicago stuck in the playoff race for as long as they did. Bellinger now enters free agency as the clear best outfielder available, and the Cubs will at the very least get a draft pick if he departs as he rejected the club's qualifying offer.
Signing Bellinger would come with some risk as well, as he was just dreadful for three years before his outstanding season in 2023. Yes, Bellinger could easily just maintain this great form which would be awesome, but he could also get back into a multi-year slump which would be a disaster.
At the end of the day, re-signing Bellinger is a risk the Cubs have to take, especially if they fail to acquire the other players on this list. He's a superstar when right, and can be the team's face of the franchise if they do bring him back.