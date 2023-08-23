Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger buzz, Pete Alonso trade, David Ross hot seat
The Cubs still have high hopes for the rest of 2023, but there's plenty to discuss in regards to their offseason moves.
By Josh Wilson
Late rumors on Pete Alonso interest makes him a logical offseason pursuit
According to the latest MLB rumors, the Cubs and NL Central rivals Milwaukee Brewers were engaged in discussions around Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ahead of the trade deadline. The Mets became the sellers to end all sellers this season, but mostly traded away pitching.
There is a thought that Alonso, who is a free agent in 2025, could be the next to go since his team control ends before New York expects to get back to an all-out run at a World Series trophy. For now, the Mets find themselves in prospect acquisition mode, which makes Alonso a logical asset to consider trading.
The Cubs interest in Alonso figures to remain if he's still available for trade in the winter. Chicago's first base role has been subpar throughout the season. The team signed Trey Mancini this offseason after he won a World Series with the Astros in 2022. He tumbled dramatically and was cut by the team not long ago.
Cody Bellinger, thankfully, has experience at the position and has filled in, but the Cubs would prefer to have a dedicated player there. Alonso would be more than suitable, bringing a high-slug bat to the lineup and power that Chicago would love to have.
Ultimately, Alonso, if made available, will probably be an expensive trade target that attracts a number of teams. Price may keep the Cubs away depending on other areas that they look to invest in.