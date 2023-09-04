Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger's price and suitors, division race, Canario plan
- The Cubs called up Alexander Canario, here's the plan for him
- The division race is still hot. Here's where things stand in predictive models
- Cody Bellinger is going to be expensive, and rich suitors could drive the price up beyond what the Cubs want to pay
By Josh Wilson
NL Central race going to come down to the wire
The NL Central race continues to prove to be one of the ones to watch. The Cubs now have a 79% chance of making the postseason either by winning the division or qualifying for a Wild Card slot according to Fangraphs. But they have just a 15.7% chance of winning the division.
Chicago is 3.5 games back in the NL Central and 3.0 games back from a wild card spot.
Here are the Cubs remaining series, including the one that starts today:
- San Francisco Giants
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
- Atlanta Braves
- Milwaukee Brewers
The series against the Rockies and Pirates are extremely winnable. The Giants still have every chance to make the postseason, so those could be scrappy. The Diamondbacks could go either way, and the Braves will be looking toward the postseason by the time Chicago faces off against them.
Meanwhile, here is what the Brewers have left:
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- New York Yankees
- Miami Marlins
- Washington Nationals
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Miami Marlins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Chicago Cubs
Unfortunately, the draw is much better for the Brewers, with an easier schedule overall. The opponents Milwaukee faces have far less to play for.
The real interesting wrinkle is that final series. Should the Cubs find themselves within one or two games of the division lead at that point, the series will mean everything. All the marbles will be on the table.
It will be in Milwaukee, but such a short drive from Chicago, expect a large contingent of Cubs fans to make the trip, especially if the division is still up for grabs.
The Cubs need to keep winning to make that an option, though.