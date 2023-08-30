Cubs rumors: Former rival possible target, Stroman replacement, Alonso advantage
The Chicago Cubs could add a former rival to help them push to the top of the NL Central and into the postseason.
By Josh Wilson
Cubs should be looking at now-available Harrison Bader
On Monday, a flurry of players became available on the waiver wire as teams pointed toward missing the playoffs look to clean up their books before the end of the year. This is the next-best option to add to the roster after the trade deadline, just ahead of rosters expanding soon ahead of the final playoff push.
The Cubs are 70-62 going into Wednesday's afternoon game against the leading Milwaukee Brewers, who hold a four-game lead. Chicago is pushing hard to make the postseason, either by winning the division or by earning one of the Wild Card spots. As such, they stick out as a logical candidate to make claims on the waiver wire, as Ken Rosenthal pointed out on Tuesday evening:
One such player the Cubs would be wise to consider is Harrison Bader, who the Yankees put on waivers. Bader, known by Cubs fans more for his time as an elite defensive outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, would look weird in Chicago but would be a welcomed sight that helps the Cubs make sense of their current defensive alignment a bit better.
First base, since Trey Mancini's DFA, has been manned by a mix of Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, and Patrick Wisdom. The committee approach there isn't exactly what the Cubs might want.
Bader subbing in for Bellinger in the outfield could give the Cubs what they need to name him the rest-of-season first baseman, while Bader brings speed and intensity to the outfield. While he's struggled with an injury history and so-so batting this year, he would be an exciting addition.
Plus, it's always good to grab a former rival and make Cardinals fans gasp at the sight, right?