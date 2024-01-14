Cubs rumors: How much left to spend on Bellinger? Pitcher whiff, Imanaga chase six years in the making, more
- An up and coming Cubs rookie appears to be considering a position change
- The Shota Imanaga signing is a tale of determined pursuit
- Cubs failed to land Brent Suter
- Cody Bellinger back to the Cubs feels possible, but how much do they have to spend?
By Josh Wilson
Cubs missed out on a pitcher Reds just signed
The Cincinnati Reds recently signed Brent Suter, a former Milwaukee Brewer and Colorado Rockie relief pitcher who has been a mark of consistency at the position since coming up to the majors in 2016.
Suter said that the Cubs were "up there" with the Reds to sign him as well, but professed, "there's no place like home." Suter went to high school in Cincinnati, so the opportunity to join a Reds team that is getting really good is understandably exciting.
One would think perhaps the Cubs had an in here with Craig Counsell as the team's manager. Counsell, of course, managed the Brewers while Suter was with the team, so there's a connection there, and Counsell is widely believed to be liked by his players. It would have been an electric one-two punch to add Shota Imanaga and Suter within hours of one another to fill out the rotation.
For now, the starting rotation looks like it will include Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks, and Jordan Wicks.