Cubs Rumors: Japanese ace interest, empty rotation slot, Pete Crow-Armstrong

By Kevin Henry
Cubs news: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs farm system get some love
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel recently updated his MLB farm system rankings, and the Cubs scored high, coming in second on the list behind only the Baltimore Orioles.
One of the reasons for the high ranking is Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was taken by the New York Mets as the 19th overall pick in the 2020 draft before being swapped to the Cubs at the 2021 MLB trade deadline in a deal that sent Javier Baez to Queens.
Ranked 15th on McDaniel's midseason list of prospects, he writes that, "...PCA still chases a bit too much, but he has the rest of the package you're looking for in an elite prospect. He has solid bat-to-ball ability, above average potential, plus speed and plus defense in center field."
The 21-year-old Crow-Armstrong entered Friday's action slashing .266/.356/.506 in 79 Triple-A bats since being promoted to Iowa on August 1. Ranked as the top prospect in the Cubs organization by MLB.com, Crow-Armstrong is projected to make his MLB debut next season.