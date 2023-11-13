Cubs Rumors: Latest Ohtani buzz, Pete Alonso Plan B, cutting major ties
- Cubs, Marcus Stroman heading in different directions
- Cubs could target Rhys Hoskins instead of Pete Alonso
- Chicago on shortlist of Shohei Ohtani favorites
Cubs Rumors: Executives view Chicago as Shohei Ohtani favorite outside LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers are widely speculated favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani right now. The two-way superstar reportedly covets the ability to contend, but he also appreciates the comfort and familiarity of Los Angeles. What better way to address both than a simple cross-town move to the Dodgers?
He could also simply re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Anticlimactic, sure, but it's hard not to knock a tier-one star for loyalty to a franchise.
That said, league sources speculate that the Chicago Cubs are a favorite to sign Ohtani if he ventures outside LA, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He also notes the World Series-winning Texas Rangers as a potential landing spot, with the expectation that the San Francisco Giants will offer Ohtani the most money.
The Cubs are in a better position than ever to pitch Ohtani on their competitive aspirations after signing Craig Counsell, considered by many to be one of (if not the best) managers in the sport. Chicago has a strong defense in place, the chance to form a solid pitching staff, and enough financial capital to make their Ohtani dreams a reality.
Chicago finished last season just barely outside the National League postseason picture. There is significant pressure to improve upon that outcome in 2024. It's hard to imagine a better path to improvement than signing the soon-to-be American League MVP.
If the Cubs can land the best player in baseball, of course the front office will jump at the opportunity.