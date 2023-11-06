Cubs Rumors: Latest rotation decision makes Marcus Stroman an afterthought
The Cubs made a move to secure a fan-favorite pitcher for next season.
By Kristen Wong
This week, the Cubs made the not-so-surprising decision to pick up Kyle Hendricks' 2024 club option, worth $16.5 million next season.
The righty is the club's longest-tenured player and will enter his 11th season with Chicago's major league team in 2024.
Following reports of Marcus Stroman deciding to opt out of the final year of his contract and hit the open market, the Cubs were expected to retain a fan-favorite pitcher in Hendricks. Hendricks was a member of the 2016 World Series-winning team.
Going into 2024, Hendricks will stand out as one of the more grizzled veterans in the rotation compared to the Cubs' pool of young pitchers that includes Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad, and Hayden Wesneski.
Cubs pick up Kyle Hendricks' 2024 club option
The 33-year-old Hendricks missed the start of the 2023 season due to his gradual recovery from a capsule tear in his shoulder in 2022. He finished 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA across 24 starts.
Despite his injury-related decline in the last few years, Hendricks proved his value in a bounce-back campaign this past season and continues to serve as a steady, experienced mentor in the rotation.
Later this year, the Cubs may consider giving Hendricks a multi-year extension to secure a team-friendly deal, which would project as a win-win for both sides. With Stroman set to leave Chicago, the Cubs will likely still scour the market this winter and add another front-half starter to the rotation.
For now, the club will be content with picking up Hendricks' option to retain the beloved veteran on a bargain.