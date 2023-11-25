Cubs rumors: Ohtani pitch becoming clear, Bo Bichette trade, reliever fix
- Cubs might break with tradition and sign multi-year reliever
- Bo Bichette-Cubs rumors hit boiling point
- Cubs' plan to lure Shohei Ohtani is obvious
Cubs Rumors: Chicago plans to attract Shohei Ohtani with splashy moves
Jon Morosi updated the initial Bichette report with an addendum... what if the Cubs' pursuit of Bichette, in theory, were to bleed into their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani? Half the league is interested in wooing the Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar to some extent, but the Cubs are frequently on the shortlist of legitimate sleepers located outside Hollywood.
It's clear the Cubs are gearing up to impress Ohtani and other high-profile targets. The Counsell signing accomplished more than an upgrade in the dugout. It was proof that the Cubs are willing to spend money for the premium option. Ohtani clearly wants to further his legacy and compete for championships. The Cubs might actually be able to convince him the team is positioned to attract the pieces necessary to accomplish that goal, all while placing him in a historically beloved and hitter-friendly ballpark.
The Cubs have several quality defenders scattered throughout the lineup, primarily with Dansby Swanson at shortstop and the rising Pete Crow-Armstrong in the outfield. But, offense is an area of concern — especially with Cody Bellinger seemingly on his way out the door in free agency. Ohtani is one immediate solution, but the Cubs could stand to add a couple heavy-hitters. Bichette is a contact machine with a low 36.4 percent chase rate (10th percentile) and an expected batting average of .308, which falls in the MLB's 98th percentile. Add him to the front of the lineup with Swanson, and the Cubs are well positioned to bring Ohtani to the plate with runners on base early and often. That's a convincing concept, no?
Chicago would have to siphon off significant assets to acquire Bichette, who is under team control through 2025. The Cubs have also been tied to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who supplies a different kind of offensive boost. Either way, the Cubs' odds of convincing Ohtani to move to the Windy City increase tenfold with a serious trade like this.