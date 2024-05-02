Dak Prescott won’t face charges over sexual assault allegations
- Dallas police reportedly found no evidence to support a woman's claim Dak Prescott assaulted her in 2017.
- Prescott is countersuing, accusing the woman of extortion.
- The accuser was allegedly seeking $100 million in exchange for not filing a criminal complaint.
Dak Prescott's legal issues aren't completely over, but the most concerning aspect of his case has reportedly been resolved.
Prescott will not face charges after a woman came forward alleging that he sexually assaulted her in a car outside a bar in 2017.
According to WFAA, the Dallas District Attorney's Office "says it has no case" after the Dallas Police Department "found no evidence to support the woman's claim."
Dak Prescott sexual assault case dropped but extortion case against accuser remains
Prescott claims the woman's legal representation sent him a letter asking for $100 million in exchange for not going to the police. When a criminal complaint was filed, the Cowboys quarterback responded by filing a civil countersuit against her while also making his own criminal complaint of extortion.
The accuser's attorney told WFAA that Prescott's actions were "meant to silence his sexual assault victim." Prescott's lawyers maintain "her allegations are completely false and this is all a continuation of the extortion plot against Dak.
The woman's lawyers recently filed a motion seeking to dismiss the countersuit.
If charges had been pursued, Prescott would have been subject to the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy with the possibility of a suspension looming along with legal consequences. With charges out of the picture, he won't have to worry about that anymore.
Prescott has been involved in Cowboys offseason activities this week. He is in the final year of his contract and discussing an extension with Dallas. If they don't give him a new deal, he'll hit the open market after the 2024 season.