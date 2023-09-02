Dan Campbell not even considering Chris Jones a factor for Chiefs-Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says unless Chris Jones is in the Kansas City Chiefs facility, he's not concerned about him for their Week 1 matchup.
By Scott Rogust
As is tradition each season, the defending Super Bowl champions host the first game of the following season. This year, it will be the Kansas City Chiefs opening up the season after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. There was much debate as to who would be Kansas City's opponents, but it was revealed that it would be the Detroit Lions, a team expected to win the NFC North this season.
Ahead of the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, questions are coming out of Kansas City about the status of star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has held out of training camp, seeking a contract extension. Jones has teased potentially holding out until Week 8, while general manager Brett Veach expressed confidence in the defensive tackle playing in Week 1.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit about how he would prepare for Jones if he were on the field. Campbell said that he's not going to concern himself about whether or not Jones will play.
"I’m not monitoring it," Campbell said Friday on 97.1 The Ticket. "It doesn’t matter. He’s either there or he’s not. And if he is, he plays 15 plays, they’re all on third down and we’ll be ready. Otherwise he’s not there and we just keep going. That's out of our control."
Lions HC Dan Campbell not concerned about whether or not Chris Jones will play for Chiefs
Campbell said he knows how talented Jones is, but unless he's in the building, he's not concerned.
Jones is coming off a 2022 season in which he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. In 17 regular season games, Jones recorded 44 combined tackles (30 solo, 14 assisted), 29 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, four defended passes, and two forced fumbles.
This season is Jones' last under his four-year, $80 million contract signed back in 2020. Young defensive tackles like Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, and Quinnen Williams all received $90 million-plus contract extensions this offseason. Jones is reportedly looking to earn around $30 million annually on his next deal, which would make him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($31.7 million per year).
With or without Jones, Campbell and the Lions will have their hands full. The team is being thrust into prime-time after ending last season on a high note by defeating the rival Green Bay Packers and eliminating them from playoff contention. But, the Lions will have to find a way to stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, which is no easy feat.
Whether or not Jones is on the field, Campbell is focused on helping lead the Lions to an upset win over the Chiefs to start their season on a high note.