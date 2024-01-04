3 head coach options the Lakers could replace Darvin Ham with ASAP
After guiding the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last season, Darvin Ham's time as head coach could be coming to an end based on a report from a trusted NBA insider. Here are three potential replacements for Ham.
By Lior Lampert
1. Doc Rivers
After spending 24 years as an NBA head coach for the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has taken his talents to the broadcasting booth as part of ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast group, after being fired by the 76ers this past offseason.
The 76ers’ decision to dismiss Rivers came fresh off the heels of a demoralizing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Before returning to Boston for Game 7, the 76ers had a 3-2 series lead and a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on their home court. The 76ers reached the second round of the playoffs in all three seasons under Rivers but failed to advance any further.
Despite the disappointing postseason results, Rivers is one of the winningest coaches of all time and a former NBA champion. Rivers currently ranks ninth in NBA history for most wins by a head coach (1,097). Not to mention, as a former player, he can connect with his locker rooms on a level that some coaches cannot. Rivers has led his teams to no less than 48 regular-season wins in nine of his last 10 seasons as a head coach. That type of consistency and experience is what the Lakers need in a head coach to put the team in a position to return to the Western Conference Finals this season.