Davante Adams again tries to convince NFL he doesn't want trade from Raiders
The NFL offseason is always loaded with plenty of rumors, some that eventually come to fruition and others floated for the sake of filling air time and copy.
It’s been floated out there that Las Vegas Raiders’ star wide receiver, Davante Adams, may not be the happiest of campers when it comes to his current team. After eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he was dealt to the Silver and Black in 2022 and has personally enjoyed two productive seasons with the organization.
Still, there have been those rumors considering the lack of success by a franchise that has struggled for 20-plus years.
Davante Adams sets the record straight amid ongoing trade rumors
The 10-year pro made it very clear about what’s happening in Vegas, and he is staying in Vegas.
“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” stated Adams to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “This is where I want to be.”
It hasn’t been totally smooth sailing for the highly-decorated wideout. He wound up with the Raiders and a big impetus was playing with former college teammate Derek Carr. In his first season in Sin City, he totaled 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-best 14 touchdown grabs. Adams was named All-Pro for the third consecutive year and earned Pro Bowl accolades for the sixth straight season.
Then came 2023. The Raiders opted to release Carr, who latched on with the New Orleans Saints. The team went through three different starting quarterbacks – Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, and Brian Hoyer – and eventually moved on from head coach Josh McDaniels after a 3-5 start.
Promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce led the club to five wins in their last nine games. Adams was reportedly one of those players who wanted Pierce to become the team to remove the interim label on Pierce.
“It’s already helped the morale of the team” explained Adams. “It’s what we were all looking for: To be able to continue with the same mindset that we had. That’s our guy. We’ve got to get to work now…”
The 31-year-old pro comes off a “down” season (for Adams) in which he caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight TDs. However, he is obviously up for what the future holds for this team in 2024.