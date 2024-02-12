Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star goes down with leg injury
The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a touchdown lead in the third quarter of the Super Bowl, but they had already suffered the most devastating injury of the game when another one struck.
Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Trainers attended to him on the field and he was able to walk off under his own power.
The worry is Samuel was holding his hamstring.
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers WR returns despite hamstring injury
The CBS broadcast revealed it was a hamstring issue for Samuel. He was officially given a designation of "questionable" which is definitely not the news 49ers fans would want to hear.
Until the 49ers rule him out officially, there's hope he could come back. However, hamstring injuries are generally not something that can be played through.
UPDATE: Shockingly, Samuel did come back onto the field with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Samuel had two catches for 24 yards before going down. He is without a doubt one of SF's most potent weapons. Not having him for the most critical period of the game is a worst-case scenario.
Samuel had 892 yards on 60 catches in the regular season. He hauled in a career-best seven touchdowns. He also strengthened his reputation as a dangerous rushing weapon with 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.