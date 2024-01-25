Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star takes a step forward before NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers received a positive update regarding the status of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel ahead of the NFC Championship Game.
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship Game for the third consecutive season and the fourth time in the past five years. That is a testament to how well-constructed the roster is. Even though the 49ers do hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they do face a tough challenge in the form of the Detroit Lions, a gritty team that has been admired as underdogs this playoff run.
After their Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers, all eyes were on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who exited due to a shoulder injury. Days after the game, Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game was deemed "50-50." But, there was a positive update on Thursday..
Samuel is a participant in the 49ers' practice on Thursday, but in a limited capacity.
Deebo Samuel a limited participant in 49ers practice on Thursday
Yes, Samuel is a limited participant in practice. But a much more concerning update would have been if he was a non-participant. If that were the case, Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game would be in serious doubt.
Samuel underwent an x-ray and other tests this week, where it was determined that the wide receiver didn't suffer a fracture in his shoulder. While that was a positive update in and of itself, it was unknown if Samuel would play. That can be paired with the fact that Samuel didn't participate in practice on Wednesday.
In the regular season, Samuel recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 89 targets while rushing for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries in 15 games played.
Samuel caught both of his targets for a total of 24 yards in the Divisional Round against the Packers before his exit. The 49ers offensive production did take a hit after Samuel was ruled out for the game. But you also have to remember that quarterback Brock Purdy's play was far from perfect before his game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
49ers fans will be waiting to see Samuel's status for the team's final practice on Friday. If Samuel is a full participant, then there is increased chance that the wide receiver will be on the field to help bring the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.