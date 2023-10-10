What's going on with Deshaun Watson? Questions swirl about Browns QB
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still dealing with shoulder issues. Will he be available for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers?
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns have returned from their Week 5 bye, looking to gain ground on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The last time the Browns took the field, they lost 28-3 to the Ravens, and were without quarterback Deshaun Watson. The signal-caller was dealing with a shoulder injury, and the team called upon rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to fill in. The Browns are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, and fans are probably wondering if Watson will be good to go after two weeks off.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Watson is considered day-to-day with a rotator cuff contusion. Pelissero notes that Watson didn't practice on Monday but was seen throwing the football around.
Will Deshaun Watson play for Browns in Week 6?
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com regarding Watson's shoulder bruise that the quarterback "will be out there as soon as he’s ready … and functionally ready."
"He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. So, he' just doing what he's being told to do in terms of his rehab process," said Stefanski.
The question that remains is if Watson's shoulder will be "functionally ready" by Sunday against a tough opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. So, what is to happen if Watson were to miss a second consecutive game? Would Thompson-Robinson get another start?
According to TheOBR.com's Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are expected to start P.J. Walker if Watson were to be ruled out for the Week 6 game.
Walker received significant playing time last season with the Carolina Panthers. In six games (five starts), Walker threw for 731 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 59.4 completion percentage. Walker had a 2-3 win-loss record as a starter. In 15 career games (2017-2022), Walker recorded a 4-3 win-loss record, 1,461 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 57.5 completion percentage.
Watson's status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, as there's no guarantee that he'll play on Sunday.