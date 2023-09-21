Did Kayvon Thibodeaux just call out New York Giants fans?
Kayvon Thibodeaux is not earning much favor among New York Giants fans.
By James Nolan
The New York Giants were off to a rocky start to the new season, as they allowed 60 points and put up zero through the first six quarters of the year. When this happens in New York, fans are going to start pointing fingers and letting the boobirds out.
EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had some things he wanted to get off his chest regarding the fanbase reacting in the way they did.
New Yorkers are certainly tough on their sports teams, but sometimes it's warranted. When a team starts the year off losing 60-0, fans are going to want to be heard. Was this a shot toward the fans? Only Thibodeaux knows the true answer, but it sure seems that he has his opinions on some of the fans.
Patience running thin toward Kayvon Thibodeaux among Giants fans
The Giants selected the 22-year-old with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so expectations are high for the young EDGE rusher. Fans have been waiting to see Thibodeaux perform at a high level, but they haven't seen it yet.
It certainly is not a good look that the only team without a sack this season so far is the Giants. As a top pick in the draft, he was expected to start making an impact quickly. In his rookie season, he only recorded four sacks in 14 games.
The former Oregon Duck is just in year two, but Giants fans are starting to worry about if Joe Schoen selected the right guy with the fifth overall pick. George Karlaftis was selected 30th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 Draft, and he recorded six sacks last season.
Thibodeaux is supposed to be a wrecking force for New York, but we haven't quite seen it yet. He still has a long time to become a great player in this league, but being a top pick speeds up the timeline. If he doesn't start showing up on the field, the fans will not be silent.
Playing in New York is hard enough, but when a player starts to go against the fans it becomes even more of a challenge. If the 22-year-old DE performs at a high level this season, then he'll become a fan favorite instantly.
I don't think fans should be upset by his comments, as he is just a second-year player. On the other hand though, if he can't get to the QB consistently for New York, then he might want to choose his words a little differently.