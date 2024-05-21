Aaron Boone reveals target date for DJ LeMahieu's return to lineup
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League (33-16) and second-highest win percentage in baseball (.673) thus far despite being without arguably two of their most impactful players, which is a frightening thought for the rest of the league, especially knowing they are nearing full strength sooner than you may think.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to the Talkin' Yanks podcast that he anticipates three-time All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu being in the lineup and making his season debut next Tuesday (May 28) when New York travels to Anaheim to begin its three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Aaron Boone reveals target date for DJ LeMahieu's return to lineup
LeMahieu has yet to suit up for the Yanks in 2024 after fouling a ball off his right foot during spring training in March, which led to him suffering a non-displaced fracture in his right foot and getting placed on the 10-day injured list. However, his absence has now seeped into late May. But a return is on the horizon if Boone's proclamations are any indication.
Boone says LeMahieu will handle everyday third base duties upon his insertion into the lineup, seemingly relegating Oswaldo Cabrera to the bench.
Currently on a rehab assignment with the Yankees Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, the 35-year-old slugger has looked solid in limited action. He is batting .500/.714/.500 with two doubles and an RBI across seven plate appearances.
While LeMahieu may not be the two-time MLB batting title winner he once was that garnered him the nickname "LeMachine," he is still a serviceable bat in the lineup that opposing pitchers and fielders must respect at the plate. Plus, he will benefit from being part of a dynamic Yankees batting order.
Moreover, the Bronx Bombers could welcome reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole back into their pitching rotation in short order -- the ace said he wouldn't rule out the possibility of a June return, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.