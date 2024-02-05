Dodgers cause more pain for Yankees with latest signing
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to retain a key bullpen piece earlier today, as Ryan Brasier re-signed for two years and $9 million.
Brasier was claimed by the Dodgers after being let go by the Boston Red Sox last season. He quickly found a home in the Dodgers bullpen, posting an 0.70 ERA in his 35 appearances with the team after posting a 7.29 mark in Boston.
The contract includes incentives that can allow Brasier to earn up to $13 million. Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman were the first to report the news.
Brasier returns to Dodgers, Yankees forced into action
With the return of Brasier, the Dodgers solidified their bullpen for 2024. The New York Yankees were interested in Brasier and obviously missed out on the veteran right-hander, which forced them into action.
New York ultimately made a trade with the Dodgers to acquire left-hander Caleb Ferguson.
Brasier will serve as a veteran presence in a young Dodgers bullpen. He could be used towards the back end of games along with Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Joe Kelly.
The 36-year-old was a key factor in the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series title run, working in several high-leverage spots during the postseason.
After joining the Dodgers, Brasier averaged 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and posted a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.80. He also worked 38.2 innings and allowed only three earned runs during his second-half stint with Los Angeles.
The Dodgers have been very active this winter. They were quick to address the rotation when they signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and traded for Tyler Glasnow. They also signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Los Angeles looks like a serious threat for a World Series title in 2024, and adding Brasier will certainly help their bullpen out as they look to bounce back from their NLDS loss.