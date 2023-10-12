How we got here: 3 Dodgers weaknesses that were exposed this postseason
Dodgers lack of offensive production was a problem
What the Dodgers should be more concerned with is the lack of production from their lineup. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, two prominent names in the NL MVP race who make a combined $527 million, were a combined 1-for-21 and essentially non-existent in the series.
After the game, neither player could explain their struggles or the Dodgers’ quick exit. Freeman stood with his hands on his hips, disappointment written all over his face, and interrupted a reporter when he mentioned that both he and Betts were among the best duos in team history. “We didn’t do it,” Freeman said. “Just not good enough.”
Freeman added: “It’s hard to give you words right now.”
Betts said: “I can’t speak for all of us, but I know for sure that I did absolutely nothing to help us win.”\
Said Kershaw: “We had great at-bats. Even in that last inning, (Chris Taylor) hit that ball that would have been a homer in a lot of parks. We were right on the cusp the whole game. We were one swing of the bat away. Sometimes they go over the fence, sometimes they get caught at the wall.”
But it wasn’t just Betts and Freeman who struggled. The Dodgers as a team scored a combined six runs in three games and saw little production from their young hitters, most notably James Outman, which forced manager Dave Roberts to tweak the lineup before Game 3.
What that offense looks like in 2024 is another prominent question for the Dodgers. While Betts and Freeman will certainly be back next season, the cast of players around them will look a lot different. Among the pending free agents on offense include J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez, Amed Rosario and David Peralta. The team also has a $14 million club option for Max Muncy.
“It sucks, but the relationships you build with these guys are everlasting,” Betts said when asked about the expected roster turnover. “I may not be able to take the field with a couple guys next year, but they are always a call, text or dinner away.”