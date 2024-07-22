Dolphins look to familiar face to potentially fill void left by Shaq Barrett
Late last season, the playoff-bound Miami Dolphins suffered from a rash of injuries that depleted their pass rush. The ramifications of those issues were one factor in the team dropping its final three games, including a playoff loss at Kansas City.
The effects of those issues are still being felt. Late last week, the Dolphins placed linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Mike McDaniel’s club got some other news over the weekend, as 2024 free-agent addition Shaquil Barrett decided to retire.
General manager Chris Grier is now looking for help in this area, something the team did address in the first round of April’s draft with the first-round selection of linebacker Chop Robinson (Penn State). However, the club could use a proved performer and the call went out to a familiar face.
Could Emmanuel Ogbah return to the Dolphins?
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and spent the past four seasons in South Florida. He totaled nine sacks in each of his first two years with the ‘Fins, but injuries cost him eight games and the playoffs in 2022. He bounced back this past season to play in 15 games and totaled 5.5 QB traps. He also had four tackles in the playoff loss to the Chiefs. However, the eight-year pro was released by Miami in late February.
Now comes this news.
Wisely, Ogbah is not the only defender that Grier and the team has their eye on.
The well-traveled 6-4, 246-pound pass rusher could arguably be a better fit in terms of a player similar to Barrett. Yannick Ngakoue spent 2023 with the Bears, finishing with four sacks in 13 contests. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jaguars, the 29-year-old pro has lined up for five different teams the past four seasons.
Keep in mind that the club already added defensive end Calais Campbell this offseason. He was tied for the Falcons’ team lead this past season with 6.5 quarterback traps. The six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro has rolled up 105.5 career regular-season sacks with four different franchises.
Finding enough people to chase down the likes of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. Would it be a shock if the Dolphins added both pass-rushers?