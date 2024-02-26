Donovan Mitchell defends Darius Garland from social media 'bulls**t'
Darius Garland has recently faced some criticism on social media. His Cavs teammate, Donovan Mitchell was having none of it and vehemently defended him from the critics.
By Curt Bishop
The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an epic come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, winning by a final score of 114-105, snapping a two-game skid.
It took two three-point shots from a resurgent Darius Garland for the Cavs to reverse their fortunes and avoid a third straight loss.
Garland was off to a bad start, missing four of his first five shots and entering the second half with only four points, but kicked it into gear in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points to lead the Cavs' comeback.
Prior to his late surge, fans of the Cavaliers were all over Garland on social media, who has struggled this season. After the Cavs' win, his teammate, Donovan Mitchell fired back at Garland's social media critics.
"I'm on social media and I feel like people aren't giving him the benefit of the doubt," said Mitchell. "I want to speak on that because I think it's bulls**t. At the end of the day, he's a kid that has proven himself, not only to the Cleveland fanbase but this league as well. They're ready to rag on a kid for what, one half of a season? I think that's B.S. I've been waiting to say that."
Mitchell defends Garland after Cavs' comeback win
Clearly, Mitchell feels strongly about the way Garland has been treated by fans on social media and thinks it's unfair for the young point guard to have to put up with this. He made his stance perfectly clear during his postgame interview.
But he didn't stop there.
"He's continuing to find his way. It's been two months and he's slowly getting back to it," Mitchell pointed out. "At the end of the day, he's going to be there for us. Understanding that come playoffs, come whenever, we need him. He knows that. He's continuing to build. We have all the confidence in the world in him. But the way people have been talking is (expletive) ridiculous."
Mitchell continued to call out Garland's critics and defend his teammate. Fortunately, Garland had a solid performance to back up Mitchell's defense, finishing Sunday's game with 17 points and seven assists.
Perhaps Sunday could prove to be a turning point for Garland as he tries to re-establish himself as one of Cleveland's top scorers. The Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 37-19. They sit 7.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot.