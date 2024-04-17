Does DraftKings Have the Best Ohio Sportsbook Promo? Get $200 in Bonus Bets Before Deal Ends
Claim an instant $200 bonus with your first $5 bet at DraftKings
By Joe Summers
If you're looking to score the biggest sportsbook sign-up bonus available for the NBA Playoffs, DraftKings has you covered with an instant $200 promo for Ohio residents!
New users who bet $5 or more will immediately receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS get a no-sweat same-game parlay every day while this offer is active. Even if your first bet loses, you'll still get these bonuses.
Find out below how to get started and an overview of why DraftKings is one of Ohio's top sportsbooks.
- DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Sportsbook Promo in Ohio
- What Are DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
- Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit in Ohio?
- Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal in Ohio?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
- What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
- Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promos
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Promo Code
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
Yes
None required
How to Claim DraftKings Sportsbook Promo in Ohio
Follow these easy steps and you'll get your $200:
1. Click here to sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
That's it! After placing your bet, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome.
You'll also have access to one no-sweat same-game parlay every day this offer lasts. If you lose your parlay, you'll receive the funds back as bonus bets to try again!
Only new DraftKings users in Ohio or another state with legal sports betting can claim this exclusive promo.
What Are DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets effectively let you wager on teams, games and sports using house funds without risking your own money.
If you win a $25 bonus bet at +200 odds, for example, you'll receive $50 that can be wagered with or withdrawn using the transactional method of your choice.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets?
Once you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet if you have one available. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before finalizing and you'll be all set.
You can check your balance in the 'Account Management' section of the mobile app or website, though note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes. Mobile and online sports betting are fully legal in Ohio for users 21 years and older.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit in Ohio?
Yes. DraftKings is recognized as one of the most popular, reliable, and legitimate sportsbooks available in Ohio.
It's got a unique rewards program that lets you earn prizes and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, a customer service team, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and more!
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal in Ohio?
Yes. DraftKings is fully legal, licensed and operational in Ohio.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
You can bet on teams, game outcomes and total points scored, but college player props are prohibited per Ohio state law.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
DraftKings has everything you could ask for out of a sportsbook and routinely ranks among the very best offered, though I recommend downloading each one to judge for yourself. Not only will that give you a greater understanding of the options available, but you can also claim each welcome bonus and utilize the various rewards programs.
Different sportsbooks often have different odds for the same bet, so it's wise to shop around and ensure you have the best possible value before placing a wager.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
