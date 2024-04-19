Is DraftKings the Best Sportsbook in Illinois? How to Get $200 Bonus Bet Promo and App Review
Find out why DraftKings is the premier sportsbook in Illinois
By Joe Summers
DraftKings is the best sportsbook in Illinois and they've got the biggest sign-up promo offer available, giving an instant $200 bonus for any $5 first bet!
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what. Win or lose, you're walking away with $200!
Here's how to get started along with an overview of what makes DraftKings such a popular sportsbook in Illinois:
- DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Sportsbook Promo in Illinois
- What Are DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Illinois?
- Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit in Illinois?
- Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal in Illinois?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Illinois?
- What is the Best Illinois Sportsbook?
- Best Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
Yes
None
How to Claim DraftKings Sportsbook Promo in Illinois
To get your $200 bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Click here to sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
It's that simple! You'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely provided you follow the steps outlined above.
You'll also get access to one no-sweat same-game NBA Playoffs parlay every day that the offer is active. If you lose your parlay, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house.
Only new DraftKings users in Illinois or another state with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time promo. Click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
What Are DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on games and teams without risking your own money, essentially using house funds.
If you win a $25 bonus bet at +100 odds, for example, you'll receive $25 to your account that can be withdrawn or wagered with.
How to Use DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
You can check your account balance in the 'Account Management' settings of the mobile app or website. If you have a bonus bet available, you can use it before you finalize a wager in your bet slip.
Keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Stay active and check your account each day to maximize your potential rewards!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Illinois?
Yes. Sports betting is fully legal in Illinois for all users 21 years or older.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit in Illinois?
Yes. DraftKings has years of experience in the industry both as a sportsbook and daily fantasy sports operator. It's one of the most trusted sportsbooks in the country, giving you access to a customer service team, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and more.
When you use DraftKings, you know you're using a trusted, reliable and legitimate Illinois sportsbook.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal in Illinois?
Yes. DraftKings is a fully legal, operational and licensed sportsbook in Illinois.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Illinois?
You cannot bet on college teams or player props for in-state schools, though all other collegiate bets are allowed per Illinois state law.
What is the Best Illinois Sportsbook?
DraftKings gets my vote, thanks in large part to its unique rewards program that lets you earn 'crowns' to redeem for prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
That being said, I recommend downloading each sportsbook app to judge for yourself and see what each one has to offer. You can take advantage of the welcome bonuses and rewards program as you learn more about what the industry has to offer!
Since different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet, it's wise to shop around and check odds at every book to ensure you have the best value before placing a wager.
Best Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None
Click the links below to claim each individual sportsbook promo and claim the best Illinois promos available!
