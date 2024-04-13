DraftKings Maryland Promo: How to Claim $150 Bonus Bets and Use App
Boost your bankroll in an instant with this limited-time bonus at DraftKings!
This is one of the very best times of the year to be a sports fan with MLB, NBA and NHL action all going on PLUS The Masters Tournament and much more.
DraftKings is making it easy for you to enjoy all of the fun with an instant $150 bonus boost, and it only takes a $5 bet to unlock it!
DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Maryland
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game this week
Pay attention to the details here. You must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on your first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
Once that’s done, you’ll instantly get your bonus reward!
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are house credits you can use to bet on sports instead of using real money from your account.
These $25 bet credits give you a chance to cash in without any risk!
The value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but any winnings you receive will be withdrawable.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings will present you with an option to apply a bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip.
All you have to do is select a bet to add it to your bet slip, click the bonus option and then place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on any wager in any sport, though they cannot be combined with other promotions like odds boosts.
And keep in mind that these bonuses expire seven days after you receive them, so you’ll want to spend all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Maryland?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Maryland since November, 2022.
Is DraftKings Legit in Maryland?
Yes, DraftKings is a legit sportsbook. It’s one of the most popular books in the business and has millions of sports bettors who trust it to handle their money.
Is DraftKings Legal in Maryland?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Maryland.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Maryland?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Maryland, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Maryland Sportsbook?
Maryland has many of the best sportsbooks in sports betting and DraftKings has a strong argument for being at the top.
It has a highly-rated app that’s been refined over the years along with top-of-the-line promotions and TONS of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But that doesn’t mean you should only sign up with one sportsbook.
Access to multiple sportsbooks grants you the ability to shop around for the best odds and allows you to claim tons of bonus bets.
Best Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has the best welcome bonus offer in Maryland, but there’s some other offers that are almost as good!
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you in Maryland:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
